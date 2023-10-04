THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: McCarthy’s sitdown with Jewish leaders was ‘waste of time’, says Congressional candidate.

Many responses to the tweet indicated offense taken, “A man who wants to represent these Jews in the United States Congress is insulting them instead of seeking their vote,” said Superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District Joel M. Petlin. “Congratulations to @MondaireJones on finding the most Antisemitic way to celebrate the defeat of #SpeakerMcCarthy” However, it appears that the intended message behind Jone’s post may have been lost, as the congressional candidate later retweeted “Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly wasted the time of Hasidic leaders in the Lower Hudson Valley. He has never delivered for communities in Rockland and will continue to fail to deliver for Rocklanders because he’s no longer Speaker.”

We don’t have any word yet if he blamed the first tweet on his comms shop, but Jones’ followed up with this to remind everyone that no, really, he’s no anti-Semite, honest!