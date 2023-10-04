A RARE MOMENT OF A REPUBLICAN PLAYING HARDBALL: Nancy Pelosi Ordered to Vacate Her Office by New Acting Speaker, and the Tears Start Immediately. “Democrats play for keeps, and the only way to respond to their ruthlessness is with ruthlessness. The band-aid was ripped off in a variety of ways with McCarthy’s ouster. Going forward, there should be no presumption that the opposition party won’t get involved in the majority’s fight over who will be Speaker. Pelosi wanted to cause chaos and chaos she should receive. That starts with making her staffers haul her big screen TV and the rest of her belongings out of her prestigious office.”