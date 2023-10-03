KEVIN MCCARTHY BOWS OUT OF HOUSE SPEAKERSHIP RERUN AFTER HISTORIC OUSTER.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): So what do I think? I think ousting McCarthy was a mistake. I’m inclined to agree with Rep. Thomas Massie, who pointed out that he was all-in on efforts to remove John Boehner and Paul Ryan, but says that McCarthy has done a better job of running the House than any GOP speaker in decades. I understand the anger over not getting regular order, etc., but this has consequences that go far beyond internal GOP politics. It’s risky.

How risky? Heck, if I’m the Democrats, I vote somebody tolerable as President Pro Tem of the Senate, then have Biden and Kamala both step down. With the Speakership of the House vacant, they could pick a succesor president that easily. If I’m Chuck Schumer, I’m scheming for that right now . . .