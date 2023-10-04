KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Please Welcome to the Main Stage—YOUR Republican Dumpster Fire! “McCarthy failed to learn Rule #1: Don’t trust the Democrats. He knew that if he brokered a deal for a temporary funding bill that Matt Gaetz would come after him. McCarthy apparently thought that some of his new Democrat friends from the stopgap resolution would vote to table Gaetz’s motion to vacate.”
