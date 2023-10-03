OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: No, puberty blockers are not the same as the pill.

Last Thursday, the Metro published an article by Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir, an Icelandic ‘transwoman’. The article was entitled: ‘We accept teenagers taking the pill – why don’t we feel the same about puberty blockers?’

This title, in and of itself, was disingenuous, dangerous and disgraceful.

I immediately wrote to one of the lead editors at the Metro, expressing my concern with the piece, and requesting that they allow me to write a response piece, in the interests of balance.

After a few days, I finally heard back, being told: “it wouldn’t be one for us on this occasion”.

This was disappointing but not surprising, given the Metro’s increasing tendency to push partisan gender ideology on its readers.

So, here is the response piece that the Metro refused to publish.