ED MORRISSEY: House Republicans make history by decapitating themselves. Now what? “The most likely way out of this impasse will be to find someone acceptable to enough Democrats to overcome the Rebel Alliance in the GOP. That’s what McClintock means, and that will be precisely where Gaetz et al will have led the Republican majority. And to get there, the GOP will likely have to give up its investigations into Biden Inc in order to get the House back underway. House Republicans will meet in an hour or so to discuss their next steps. Good luck finding them.”