KRUISER: Left Media’s Bottomless Well of Squish Republican Scolds Is on Full Display for 2024. “This recent shutdown brouhaha provided an extra special opportunity for the Dems and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media, as it was filled with an added dose of Republican infighting and the GOP primary season is already heating up. This gives them more opportunity to trot out Republicans of yesteryear to shake a stern finger at those who won’t roll merrily along with their preferred agenda.”