TAKIN’ IT TO THE STREETS: Denver business owner whose ‘poop’ protest against City Hall went viral demands solutions on homeless problem.

A Denver think tank president and radio host who went viral last week for transporting the human waste left on his building to City Hall is demanding politicians start seriously enforcing the laws against the homeless people and “vagrants” leaving waste around Colorado’s capital.

Jon Caldara, a local columnist and the head of libertarian think tank Independence Institute, told FOX News Digital he is frustrated and angry over Denver politicians not doing anything about the “biohazard” that homeless people and drug users have left in the city’s streets.

“People should be able to walk around and go to work without stepping over bottles, puddles of urine and vomit. And human feces,” Caldara declared.

The issue has gotten so tiresome for Caldara that last week, he took feces that was left on the premises of the Independence Institute and dumped it on the steps of the Denver City and County Building. He took a photographer with him and talked to Denver media afterward.