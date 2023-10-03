CHRISTOPHER SKEET: 35,000 Morons: The Taylor Swift Problem.

There was a recent article from Newsweek that caught my eye. Entitled “Why Republicans’ War Against Taylor Swift Could Backfire,” it delves into an X (formerly Twitter) spat between The Federalist’s Sean Davis and left-wing activist Victor Shi. In response to an excellent piece by Mark Hemingway detailing the shallowness and vapidity, both technically and spiritually, of Swift’s music, Davis quipped, “Taylor Swift is dumb and her music sucks.” In response, Shi wrote, “Nothing says more about how little Republicans understand Gen Z than them now saying Taylor Swift is “dumb & her music sucks” after she registered more than 35,000 people to vote last week. If you attack Taylor Swift, you also attack Gen Z. Good luck, Republicans. You’re screwed.”

Sadly, they’re both right.

Taylor Swift is indeed dumb, and her music is beyond insufferable. As for her politics, they are a jumbled mess of tired cliches and contradictions. She remained amiably silent about her personal politics until 2018, when she succumbed to the woke mob and started parroting their platitudes. But she owes her astonishing success to the fact that she’s smarter than her dupable fan base. That’s not saying much, but that’s the point.