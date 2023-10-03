KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Have the Greatest Defense or Defenders. “Honestly, I hadn’t planned on doing anything with this Rep. Jamaal Bowman fire extinguisher story when I first read about it, but he keeps getting more desperate and weirder about it so, hey, why not mock a Democrat who is essentially begging to be mocked?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.