MARKETING: A Conservative Company Put Trump’s Mugshot on Its Newest Beer. Sales Soared. “The limited edition six-pack, called ‘Conservative Dad’s Revenge,’ sells for $25. The company donates 10% of sales to Georgia’s GOP Defense Fund and the David Shafer Legal Defense Fund, an organization set up to support Shafer, a co-plaintiff in Trump’s Georgia election lawsuit, in what it says is an effort to defend ‘conservatives against the unconstitutional prosecution by the communist Fulton County district attorney.'”