I JUST ORDERED A FRESH BATCH OF UNEXPECTEDLIES FOR WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: Los Angeles’ controversial new zero-bail policy takes effect after judge ruled that cash bail discriminates against minorities and the poor. “The new law comes as officials in LA say organized crime and the pandemic-era zero cash bail is to blame for a recent spate of smash-and-grab raids, with robberies jumping 10 percent last year and nearly 580,000 larcenies reported to the police. “