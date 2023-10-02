THREAD: “One of the first indicators of Russia preparing for a full-scale turn into dictatorship and a global war was the mass production of books praising Stalin and Stalinism and welcoming upcoming war against the West. These books appeared on Russian bookshelves in early 2010s.”

THREAD Let's start a long thread about how Russian book market prepared Russians for a full-scale war against Ukraine, NATO, the West, and promoted stalinism and nazism, and how this was ignored by the West. Keep seat belts fasten, you will see a lot of nasty things here. 1/52 pic.twitter.com/uF1LvIuL3q — Sergej Sumlenny (@sumlenny) September 28, 2023

Politics is downstream from culture, a wise man once said, and much of popular culture is toxic — here and abroad.