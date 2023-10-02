October 2, 2023

THREAD: “One of the first indicators of Russia preparing for a full-scale turn into dictatorship and a global war was the mass production of books praising Stalin and Stalinism and welcoming upcoming war against the West. These books appeared on Russian bookshelves in early 2010s.”

Politics is downstream from culture, a wise man once said, and much of popular culture is toxic — here and abroad.

