CHUTZPAH: A Ukrainian soldier called up Russian tech support when his captured Russian tank wouldn’t start. “The person on the other end of the phone appeared to be unaware that he was speaking with a Ukrainian soldier. He assured Kochevnik that he would raise Kochevnik’s issues with the design bureau and the engine manufacturer, Forbes reported.”
