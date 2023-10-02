CHANGE: Nebraska is imposing a 7-day wait for trans youth to start gender-affirming medications. The regulations also require transgender minors to undergo at least 40 hours of ‘gender-identity-focused’ therapy that are ‘clinically neutral’ before receiving any medical treatments meant to affirm their gender identities. A new law that took effect Sunday bans gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth under 19 and also required the state’s chief medical officer to spell out when and how those youth can receive other care.