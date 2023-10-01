CRISIS BY DESIGN: New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul rants the border is ‘too open’ and demands a ‘limit on who can come across.’

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul ranted about failing immigration policies saying the southern border is ‘too open’ and demanded a limit on how many people can stream over into the US.

During a Sunday appearance on CBS’ ‘Face the Nation,’ Hochul said she feels the country’s border is currently too much of a free-for-all.

A record 260,000 migrants flooded across the border last month alone, causing chaos not only in border states that are ill-equipped to stomach such massive population influxes but in sanctuary states like New York.

‘We want [Congress] to have a limit on who can come across the border,’ said Hochul.