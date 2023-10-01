MOTORIST FINED AFTER DOG SEEN BEHIND WHEEL OF CAR:

Police in Slovakia have fined a car owner whose dog was behind the wheel.

A speed camera photo, posted on Facebook, appears to show a smiling canine in the driving seat of a Skoda.

The car owner insisted that his pet — a brown hunting dog — had suddenly leapt into his lap.

But officers in the village of Sterusy, north-east of the capital, Bratislava, said footage showed this was not the case as there was no sudden movement in the car.