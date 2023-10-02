ANOTHER TRANSGENDER BATHROOM LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED: Again, here is my simple step-by-step legal argument for why it is perfectly okay to require individuals to use the facilities set aside for their biological sex. The argument can be easily adapted to fit Title VII. More argument here.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.