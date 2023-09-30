BUT WE ALL KNOW HE WON’T BE: Rep. Jamaal Bowman Broke the Law, and He Needs to Be Charged. “Bowman pulled a fire alarm on Saturday in an apparent attempt to obstruct the House from voting on a continuing resolution bill. That came as both sides attempted to come to an agreement to keep the government from shutting down. Now, video evidence is confirming that Bowman was the culprit. Here’s a still image in which the representative is easily identifiable.”

🚨🚨NEW — Capitol Police are circulating this photo of a man pulling the fire alarm in Cannon. Looks a lot like Jamaal Bowman pic.twitter.com/khzpigSvWI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2023