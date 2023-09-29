THE FIRST OF TRUMP’S GEORGIA CO-DEFENDANTS TAKES PLEA DEAL:

One of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the sweeping Georgia racketeering case has entered into a plea deal.

Scott Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy to commit election interference on Friday.

He is the first of the 19 defendants charged in the Fulton County election interference case to plead guilty.

As part of his plea deal, Hall will serve five years of probation, pay a $5,000 fine, and do 200 hours of community service. He also agreed to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia and to “testify truthfully” at future court proceedings in the case.