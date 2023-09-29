SOMEBODY LEND ME THEIR “SHOCKED FACE”, MINE IS WORN OUT: Just The News is reporting that even our own State Department says China continues to be a very very naughty boy:

“China’s government is investing in “unprecedented resources” in disinformation, surveillance and censorship tactics to influence the worldview of the country, according to a State Department report[…]The communist-run country faces international criticism for such issues as its record on human rights, unfair international trade practices, spying on other countries and not condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine.”

Of course, that didn’t stop the Bidens from accepting $260,000 in wire transfers originating from Beijing that listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President.

Deluded apologists countered by saying “Hey, Hunter lived at Joe’s house in Wilmington. Nothing fishy there.”

Not so fast. Hunter Biden notes in his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” that he was living in California at the time the wire transfers were made.

So there’s no evidence, right?