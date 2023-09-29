DIANNE FEINSTEIN’S FINEST MOMENT:

In February 2019, climate-advocacy group the Sunrise Movement — one of the most annoying activist organizations in existence — sicced a group of doe-eyed children on Feinstein, apparently expecting its juvenile proxies’ youthful exuberance and plucky charm to win the senator over to its side on support for the Green New Deal.

What it got instead was a master-class in public service. Instead of coddling the kids like many Democrats do, promising them they can have anything their hearts desire of public policy with nary a trade-off, Feinstein told them the truth.

“There’s reasons why I can’t, ’cause there’s no way to pay for it,” the California senator told the children, who clearly had never considered the argument that feasibility of legislation matters. “I don’t agree with what the resolution says,” she added. Feinstein went on to inform the kids, who seemed to have been put up to this in a shameful display of the progressive inclination to use American youth as political tools, that you actually need a majority of lawmakers to vote for a bill in order for it to reach the president’s desk. She didn’t mention this, but the president at the time was Donald Trump, who obviously would’ve vetoed a Green New Deal in any form.

Perhaps the best moment of the exchange came when one of the teens who barged into her office tried to impress upon Feinstein her obligation to do the bidding of those who voted her into office. After asking the girl’s age and learning she was 16 years old, Feinstein replied, “Well, you didn’t vote for me.”