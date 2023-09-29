LOS ANGELES HATES POOR PEOPLE: As California Charter Schools Excel, Los Angeles’s Top Public District Makes It Harder To Attend Them. “The Los Angeles Unified School District voted Tuesday to overhaul its implementation of Proposition 39, a state law that compels California’s public districts to give charter schools access to their facilities. Under the district’s new measure, hundreds of district sites that charter schools could typically use to hold class will no longer be made available, thus forcing those schools to use locations that are farther away from where their attendees live. Given that Los Angeles’s charter schools typically attract students from low-income families who lack reliable sources of private transportation, the added commute could force students to ditch their charter school in favor of a more convenient district location.”