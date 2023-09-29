VICTORIA TAFT: So This Is How the ‘Impeach Joe Biden’ Inquiry Is Going for the Democrats. “Now, I recognize this so far reads like a Tourette’s induced poison pen letter, not of Aristotelian canon, but this is actually the Democrats’ playbook on how to energize their supporters in the please-don’t-impeach-old-Joe camp.”
