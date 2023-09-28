EBOLA IS A RIVER, ZIKA IS A FOREST: My Civil Right Commission colleagues rightly say that opposition hate crimes shouldn’t be a partisan issue. But for something nonpartisan, the Commission’s report on Anti-Asian Racism (released Wednesday) spends an awful lot of time suggesting Trump’s use of the term “China virus” and “Wuhan virus” inspired violent crime against Asians. In my response to the report, I point out just how many diseases are named for their point of origin.