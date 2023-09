AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES GERRY ANDERSON: Rolls-Royce gets funding to develop miniature nuclear reactor for moon base.

Hopefully, this is one time where science fiction has not foreseen the future:

Via Richard Fernandez, who also notes: A remote Air Force base in Alaska is getting its own nuclear reactor. If all goes according to plan, the micro reactor will be online at Eielson Air Force Base by 2027.