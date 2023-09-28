THE NEW SPACE RACE: SpaceX wins first Pentagon contract for Starshield, its satellite network for military use.
The Pentagon has awarded Elon Musk’s SpaceX its first confirmed contract for the Starshield network it’s developing, a military-specific version of the company’s Starlink satellite internet system, the defense agency said Wednesday.
A Space Force spokesperson confirmed that SpaceX on Sept. 1 was awarded a one-year contract for Starshield with a maximum value of $70 million. The award came alongside 18 other companies through a program run by the Space Force’s commercial satellite communications office.
“The SpaceX contract provides for Starshield end-to-end service (via the Starlink constellation), user terminals, ancillary equipment, network management and other related services,” Space Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek told CNBC.
It’s impossible to overstate the importance of maintaining internet communications in a major war, hopefully while denying it to the other side. So far, China has nothing like Starlink.