EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Oil Is Near $100. Shale Isn’t Coming to the Rescue.

The U.S. remains an oil and gas superpower. Rystad Energy forecasts that American crude production is on track to hit a record 13 million barrels a day in September. But the industry’s recovery from the pandemic was relatively slow—it last recorded 13 million barrels a day in November 2019—and it appears that it is no longer willing to grow rapidly to meet rising demand.

Some of the recent growth came from private operators, who added rigs in response to higher oil prices last year and helped push up the national output.

But smaller companies have run out of sweet spots, forcing them to slow down. Higher costs of equipment, labor and steel in the oil patch has also reined in their activity, executives and analysts said, as has an outflow of investment from the sector.