UNEXPECTEDLY! UK Study: Puberty Blockers Given to Teens — Get This — Worsened Their Mental Illnesses Rather Than Abating Them. “While the updated analysis from the University of Essex has yet to be peer-reviewed, another long-term study from Sweden found those who underwent transgender surgery were 19 times more likely to die by suicide than the general public.”
