KARATE GUYS THWART WOULD-BE CARJACKERS IN OAKLAND:

As Glenn wrote in 2020, the lack of serious law enforcement leads to “a lot of vigilante justice. And what are people gonna do about it? Call the cops? Remember, in the end the police aren’t there to protect the public from criminals, they’re there to protect criminals from the public. Communities dealt with crime long before police were invented, usually in rather harsh and low-due-process ways. The bargain was, let the police handle it instead. No police, no bargain.”