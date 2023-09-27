THEY NEVER GIVE UP: FCC Chair Confirms Plan to Reinstate Net Neutrality Rules Eviscerated Under Trump. “Rosenworcel intends to release the full text of the proposal on Thursday and hold a vote regarding whether to kick off rulemaking on October 19. While Brendan Carr, one of the two Republican commissioners, signaled his opposition to the Title II approach on Tuesday, Gomez’s confirmation earlier this month gives Democrats a 3-2 majority at the FCC.”

Net neutrality was Barack Obama’s gift to Netflix, who then gave him a sweetheart production deal a short time after he left office.

I wonder what Joe Biden expects to get.