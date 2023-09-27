DAVID THOMPSON: And In Machete-Wielding-Educator News. Shellyne Rodriguez, who held a machete to the neck of a New York Post reporter in May has a new teaching gig in Fun City. “Readers are invited to speculate as to what it might take for a progressive educator to become unemployable.”
