STAND STRONG, BOB MENENDEZ!

A growing number of Democrats have called on Sen. Bob Menendez (D., N.J.) to resign after federal prosecutors merely indicted him on corruption charges. Not since the morally unconscionable #MeToo crucifixion of former Sen. Al Franken (D., Minn.) have Democrats so swiftly thrown a colleague under the bus to placate a mob.

This egregious rush to judgment is enough to make us miss the days when Democrats reflexively distrusted law enforcement. Schumer and other senators should treat Menendez with the same presumption of innocence that they themselves would wish to be afforded if their own house was raided and revealed to hold several kilos gold bullion of undetermined origin.