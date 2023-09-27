MATT GAETZ DELIVERS THE LINE OF ALL TIME ON DEMS’ DEDICATION TO WASTING OUR MONEY: “‘We are devaluing American money so rapidly that in America today, you can’t even bribe Democrat Senators with cash alone! You need to bring gold bars to get the job done, just so that the bribes hold value!’ Gaetz declared.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.