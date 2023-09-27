CHRISTIAN TOTO: Conservatives Can’t Fight Culture Wars Without Doing THIS First.

Today, late-night comedians pal around on stages and podcasts, putting competition aside for what they see as the greater good.

Survival, for starters.

Late-night revenue and ratings are spiraling downward, and the format may go the way of the 8-track tape. More importantly, a strong late-night lineup lets liberals smite the Right five days a week.

They’re on the same team, and they realize the power of their progressive messaging. It’s also why any left-leaning piece of art, from “The Comey Rule” to the latest Michael Moore film, earns copious coverage in the mainstream media.

The number of fawning stories about Hulu’s “The 1619 Project” is a glaring, grade-A example.

How are conservatives responding? Infighting. Isolationism. Ignorance. It’s a disaster, especially for the rare, right-leaning artist hoping to promote his or her work.

The Left maintains a strong, unified cultural front. The Right has nothing of the sort.