IF THE RNC TIGHTENED THE QUALIFICATIONS ENOUGH TO EXCLUDE ONLY ASA HUTCHINSON THEN THEY NEED TO KEEP TIGHTENING: 7 GOP candidates have qualified for second debate, RNC says. “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; businessman Vivek Ramaswamy; former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley; former Vice President Mike Pence; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have all qualified, according to the RNC.”

