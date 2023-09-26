PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Hunter files lawsuit against Giuliani for “hacking” laptop data. “But in order for that to be true, won’t Hunter have to admit that the laptop data was actually his, a change in his previous representations in other court proceedings?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.