WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY CAUGHT IN HUGE LIE ABOUT ‘BIDENOMICS:’ KJP: “This President has been so zeroed in, so laser-focused, on lowering costs for Americans — and we’ve done that!”

There’s no way to describe this statement as anything other than a lie. It is flatly untrue that the Biden administration has “lowered costs for Americans.” As of September 2023, prices were up by the following amounts since Biden took office, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

It’s a good-sized list. But hey, Biden warned his supporters that “Milton Friedman isn’t running the show anymore.”