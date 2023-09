EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

The 10-year Treasury just hit a 16-year high of 4.5%, which – if sustained – is basically catastrophic for long-term federal deficits. This is much more important than the vast majority of daily politics and culture fights getting most of the media's attention. pic.twitter.com/2CBNEOOWZh

— Brian Riedl πŸ§€ πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@Brian_Riedl) September 25, 2023