$139 A YEAR AND THEY’RE BRINGING COMMERCIALS BACK? Amazon will bring ‘limited’ ads to Prime Video starting in early 2024. “Those in the U.S. can spend $2.99 more per month to retain an ad-free version of Prime Video, while Amazon will share pricing options for the premium tier in other markets at a later date.”

In other words, they’re holding commercial-free viewing hostage for another three bucks.