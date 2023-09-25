HE ACCEPTED ENVELOPES STUFFED WITH $100 BILLS IN THE FIRST PLACE: Fetterman plans to return donation tied to Menendez ‘in envelopes stuffed with $100 bills,’ spokesman says.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., will return $5,000 in contributions from a political action committee tied to Sen. Bob Menendez “in envelopes stuffed with $100 bills” because of the New Jersey Democrat’s indictment on bribery charges, Fetterman’s spokesman said.

Fetterman’s campaign received $5,000 from Menendez’s leadership PAC during the 2022 election cycle, according to the nonpartisan site OpenSecrets.

The Pennsylvania senator’s spokesman told NBC News, “We are in the process of returning the money in envelopes stuffed with $100 bills.”