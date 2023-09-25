HOT! HOT! HOT!: Today, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is releasing its report on Anti-Asian Racism. My Commissioner Statement is here. I learned an important thing from this report: Only topics that are consistent with the progressive agenda can be the subject of a Commission report. In other words, it’s fine to demand accurate counts of hate crimes, but the question of how to prevent those crimes is of little interest. (And heaven forbid that we should discuss race-preferential college admissions policies!)