September 25, 2023

CANADA’S NAZI OVATION: The Intrigue Is North of the Border for Once. “As those of you who have cracked a history book know, as messy, bloody, and complicated as the history of southeastern Europe is, the side that was fighting against Russia in World War II was . . . the Nazis.”

Related: AP misses it by that much:

As does Politico, curiously enough:

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll