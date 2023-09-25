CANADA’S NAZI OVATION: The Intrigue Is North of the Border for Once. “As those of you who have cracked a history book know, as messy, bloody, and complicated as the history of southeastern Europe is, the side that was fighting against Russia in World War II was . . . the Nazis.”
Related: AP misses it by that much:
The AP wrote that Zelensky and Trudeau honored a WWII veteran of the ‘First Ukrainian Division’
The AP omitted that this was a volunteer division of the Waffen-SS pic.twitter.com/aBD5ravZok
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 24, 2023
As does Politico, curiously enough:
Nazi-linked veteran received ovation during Zelenskyy’s Canada visithttps://t.co/q6OIcdSzKM.
— POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2023