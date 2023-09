CRISIS BY DESIGN: Biden Admin Lets 221K+ Migrants Fly Directly Into U.S.

While the data is still incomplete and partially redacted, it revealed “221,456 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans, and Nicaraguans [approved] for ‘travel mode: air’ into still-unspecified interior U.S. ports,” CIS reported Thursday.

It is key to note that these illegal aliens are “inadmissible.” That ought to mean they aren’t allowed into the country.