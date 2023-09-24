LIFE DURING WARTIME: Russia imposes ‘military censorship’ on the internet, ban on public gatherings and strikes in occupied Ukraine.

The Kremlin-backed head of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine is imposing a regime of military censorship — and a ban on going outside during the night — as fierce fighting continues in the self-proclaimed “republic” of Donetsk.

In a decree published Sunday, Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, “imposed military censorship on mail, Internet communications and phone conversations,” Russian state media reported.

The decree also prohibits public gatherings that have not received prior approval from military authorities, according to Reuters. Civilians are likewise banned from going outside on weekdays between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.; workers are also barred from going on strike, per Ukrainska Pravda.