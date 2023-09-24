AT LEAST HE’S HONEST ABOUT IT: Education Secretary says he doesn’t ‘respect’ parents thinking ‘they know what’s right for kids.’

Speaking about what he views as attacks on education during an interview Friday with The Associated Press, Cardona said, “I’ve never seen it where it is now,” and that we used to be able to “have healthy conversations around what’s best for kids.”

Parents are increasingly expressing concerns regarding their children’s education and attending school board meetings to voice their opinions, but Cardona said he does not think highly of such people.

“I respect differences of opinion. I don’t respect people who are misbehaving in public and then acting as if they know what’s right for kids,” he said, referring to parents who speak up at school board meetings.