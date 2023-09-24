SPRING FASCISM PREVIEW: Canadian Parliament gives standing ovation to Ukrainian Nazi.

Speaker of the House Anthony Rota recognized Yaroslav Hunka, 98, for his service in the ‘First Division’ of the Ukrainian National Army before immigrating to Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed him as an honoured guest as part of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Canada.

“We have with us in the Chamber today a Ukrainian-Canadian veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian Independence against the Russians and continues to support the troops today,” said Rota.

All House parties, Senate groups and foreign dignitaries gave Hunka a standing ovation for his efforts against the Russians then and now.

“He’s a Ukrainian hero — a Canadian hero — and we thank him for all his service,” concluded Rota.

However, Canada’s leading military affairs reporter, David Pugliese, wrote a 2020 article that says no such ‘First Division’ existed during WWII.

Members of the division served Adolf Hitler’s 14th Waffen SS Division Galicia — a designated criminal organization, according to the Nuremberg war crimes tribunal, reported military journal esprit de corps.

As many as 2,000 Waffen SS soldiers of Ukrainian heritage, including Hunka, supposedly changed their identities and masqueraded as “refugees” before capture to seek refuge in Canada in the 1950s.

As many as 30,000 Ukrainian refugees fled Europe for Canada at the time.

Before members of the unit surrendered to Allied forces, they hid their SS connection in the final days of the war by renaming themselves the First Division Ukrainian National Army.