WAPO STORY ON DAVE PORTNOY IS PUBLISHED, IMMEDIATELY GETS COMMUNITY NOTED ON X/TWITTER:

You’d think after being publicly humiliated by having your “journalistic” activism exposed to millions of people, the Post would have pulled the plug on the piece entirely.

But that would have made too much sense.

Instead, they published the Portnoy story anyway … and immediately got roasted by community notes on X (formerly Twitter).

“A phone call between Emily Heil and Dave Portnoy was shared prior to publication, in which the WaPo journalist admits to intentionally misleading advertisers into speaking negatively of the One Bite Pizza Festival. They agreed to an interview the next day, but Wapo cancelled.”