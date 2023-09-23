DEMOCRACY DIES IN SMEARING THE TARGETS OF YOUR ARTICLES: Washington Post Admits It Smeared Dave Portnoy Just To Get Barstool Pizzafest Sponsor To Respond.

While the WaPo’s Emily Heil cancelled her 10 am interview with Portnoy and tried to reschedule it for just before the article dropped, there was one man she was able to get in touch with — the “conscience of the food and restaurant industries!”