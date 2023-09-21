UNEXPECTEDLY! 95% of NFTs are Worthless: Report.
NFTs went mainstream, and then the bubble burst, as it often does. The financial failure does not even begin to scratch the surface of the environmental devastation wrought by crypto, either. It is unclear what the vast majority of crypto and NFT owners have gotten in return for accelerating climate change.
Iowahawk is taking his financial setback relatively well…
As God is my witness, I thought I could build an eternal empire of vast wealth for my descendants with jpegs of cartoon monkeyshttps://t.co/AQwVT07Pkj
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 21, 2023